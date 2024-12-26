Two late goals gave Vietnam a valuable 2-0 win over Singapore in the first leg, semifinals of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 tonight at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

In a long-drawn-out tie, the game seemed to be heading for a deadlock until when Nguyen Tien Linh popped up in the injury time (90th+11) penalty to give the visitors the lead.

Rafaelson then gave Vietnam their second goal of the game three minutes later for a well-deserved victory.

The second leg, semifinals will be played at the Viet Tri Stadium this Sunday.

