Bavarian luxury car manufacturer BMW and leading Italian bike manufacturer 3T announce a collaboration delivering sheer cycling pleasure to BMW customers. Modelled on the highly popular Exploro all-road bike, 3T has produced a special edition 3Tfor BMW model in two colour variations for the adventure-seeking BMW clientele.

“3T was a natural choice for us, as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers”, says Gaston Streiger, Head of BMW Lifestyle division. Characterised by sharp silhouettes and precise lines, the new gravel bike seamlessly aligns with the minimalistic BMW design and perfectly fits into the overall lifestyle product range.

Fine quality and peak performance being central to design, the 3T FOR BMW bikes feature an aerodynamic carbon frame, the world’s lightest carbon aero cranks (made at 3T’s Italian carbon factory), an exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching Brooks leather grips. Fulcrum alloy wheels and resistible Schwalbe One Speed tyres ensure a secure grip with maximum speed on any terrain – from cobbled city streets to abandoned B-roads and mountain trails. The innovative Shimano GRX group set for gravel bikes brings the highest quality down to the finest detail.

“We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3T to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3T FOR BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3T FOR BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all road biking experience” says René Wiertz, co-owner and CEO of 3T.

Both colour variations of the 3T FOR BMW bike are shortly available for purchase at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centers.

Suggested retail price:

3T FOR BMW bike (Grey/Grey) – 5.499 EUR / US$ 5.499

S 80 91 5A07302

M 80 91 5A0A482

L 80 91 5A0A483

XL 80 91 5A0A484

3T FOR BMW bike (Grey/Blue) – 5.499 EUR / US$ 5.499

S 80 91 5A07303

M 80 91 5A0A485

L 80 91 5A0A486

XL 80 91 5A0A487