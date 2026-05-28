MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 16: Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland driving the (48) Mahindra Racing Mahindra M12Electro on track during the Monaco E-Prix, Round 9 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco on May 16, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

Lenovo joins the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the Official AR and Digital Content Provider for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Lenovo’s AI and advanced computing technology will streamline Formula E’s broadcast processes, bolster live event operations, optimise onboard camera performance, and deliver more immersive fan experiences for a global TV audience of more than half a billion.

The collaboration demonstrates how AI can help sports organisations manage real-time operations and enhance fan engagement in one of the world’s most demanding live environments.

Formula E announced Lenovo as the official AR and Digital Content Provider of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2025/26 Season.

Lenovo and Formula E will use AI and advanced computing to test ways in which live broadcast production can be streamlined and how more immersive fan experiences can be created at global scale. The work builds on Lenovo’s growing track record of helping sports organisations get more out of their technology, and highlights Formula E’s reputation as a Championship willing to experiment in the most demanding live environments in sport.

The collaboration will showcase how Formula E is applying AI to manage complex real-time broadcast environments, improve onboard video performance, and deliver richer storytelling for audiences worldwide. The partnership also builds on Lenovo’s growing expertise in delivering advanced technology solutions across global sport.

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship, Formula E operates in a varied environment where technologies must perform in real time across live racing, multiple onboard cameras, global broadcast feeds, and high-volume data streams. This makes it a uniquely demanding environment to apply AI-driven solutions across broadcast production and real-time event operations.

The collaboration includes three proof-of-concept deployments designed to demonstrate how these challenges can be addressed in a real-world sporting environment.

Immersive Connection: Bringing Formula E’s growing fan base closer to the action through an AI-powered digital human experience enabled by Lenovo’s xIQ agent platform, creating more natural interaction, personalised and tailored engagements, and deeper immersion for fans.

Bringing Formula E’s growing fan base closer to the action through an AI-powered digital human experience enabled by Lenovo’s xIQ agent platform, creating more natural interaction, personalised and tailored engagements, and deeper immersion for fans. AI Video Optimisation: Helping Formula E improve the consistency and quality of onboard race footage through AI-driven real-time colour balancing across the 10 onboard cameras on each Formula E car.

Helping Formula E improve the consistency and quality of onboard race footage through AI-driven real-time colour balancing across the 10 onboard cameras on each Formula E car. AI AR Broadcast: Delivering more dynamic, data-driven storytelling through AI-powered augmented reality graphics integrated into live broadcasts for Formula E’s global cumulative TV audience of more than half a billion viewers.

From managing increasing volumes of data to delivering seamless global broadcasts, Formula E continues to push the boundaries of what modern sports organisations require from their technology environments. This collaboration shows how these challenges can be addressed in practice, using AI to drive both operational efficiency and fan engagement at scale.

Dan Cherowbrier, Chief Technology Officer, Formula E, said:

“This partnership with Lenovo represents an exciting step forward in how we apply advanced technology to both our broadcast and fan experience. Formula E has always been a platform for innovation, and working with Lenovo allows us to explore AI and advanced computing in a live racing environment – whether that’s enhancing onboard camera performance, creating more immersive augmented reality storytelling, or delivering more personalised, connected experiences for our fans. Collaborations like this are vital in helping us test, learn, and scale new solutions, ensuring we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sport and remain at the forefront of technological advancement.”

Linda Yao, Chief Operating Officer, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo, said:



“Sports organisations are being asked to do more than ever, deliver higher-quality broadcasts, create more engaging fan experiences, and operate efficiently at global scale. What we’re demonstrating with Formula E is how those outcomes can be achieved in practice, using AI to solve real challenges in a live, high-performance environment. From AI-enhanced broadcasting to immersive digital human experiences enabled through Lenovo’s xIQ agent platform, Formula E operates as a real-time testing ground for innovation.”

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