Twenty-four teams head to north-west Spain with World Championship glory and a place among next season’s HSBC SVNS elite on the line.

The HSBC SVNS World Championship returns for three days of wall-to-wall action in the Spanish city of Valladolid for the first of two crucial back-to-back European weekends to decide who will be crowned this year’s World Champions.

Title holders South Africa and New Zealand head the respective men’s and women’s standings following their twin runs to glory at the 50th anniversary tournament Hong Kong in April.

They head into the second of three tournaments in the HSBC SVNS World Championship with 20 points under their belts – but know they cannot let up at Estadio José Zorrilla with 11 other sides on either side of the competition determined to close the gap before the final round in Bordeaux, France, which kicks off in a week’s time.

Behind the Blitzboks in the men’s competition, Argentina, Spain and New Zealand lead the chasing pack, while Uruguay, Great Britain, Germany, and USA will be eager to pick up points as they seek to finish in the top eight and secure a place on the main HSBC SVNS tour next season.

Meanwhile, Australia, France and Canada head the group behind the Black Ferns Sevens in the women’s tournament. At the other end of the table after Hong Kong, Brazil, Great Britain, Argentina and South Africa, are the sides most in need of points.

Speaking at the traditional captains’ photo ahead of this weekend’s competition at the medieval city’s Plaza de Zorilla, in front of the tournament’s fan village, host nation skipper Juan Ramos, who was born and raised in the city, was thrilled to bring HSBC SVNS rugby back to Spain.

“This is our moment,” he said. “As a team, Los Leones have grown tremendously over the last few years. After winning the silver medal last season, we strongly believe that now is the time to strike and claim our first-ever World Series gold on home soil.

“Doing it here, in my hometown, would be an absolute dream come true.”

And his counterpart on the Spanish women’s team, Olivia Fresneda, echoed that sentiment: “We are absolutely thrilled to be playing here in Valladolid.

“Our ultimate goal is to return to the top tier of the HSBC SVNS Series, and we truly believe that competing in front of our home crowd will give us that extra surge of energy we need to secure our place in the world’s top eight.

“Having the support of our fans in the stands is going to be a massive factor for us this weekend.”

Tickets for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series tournament in Valladolid are available here, and those attending the tournament will be able to enjoy top-level rugby in a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring activities for all ages.

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