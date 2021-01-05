The Automobile Club de l’Ouest welcomes the arrival of Frédéric Lequien as head of Le Mans Endurance Management. He succeeds Gérard Neveu.

Frédéric Lequien, 48, can boast a wealth of experience in motorsport. As project manager in charge of negotiations with local promoters and circuits at Eurosport International (2002–5), he developed the hospitality aspects of the LG Super Racing Weekends.

At Amaury Sport Organisation (2005–11), Lequien was deputy general manager and spokesman of the Dakar Rally. In 2012, he opened a specialist marketing and events agency, organising the Silk Way Rally.

As CEO of LMEM, Lequien will oversee the day-to-day running of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “I extend a warm welcome to Frédéric Lequien, on behalf of the ACO and LMEM. This appointment is excellent news for the world of endurance racing. With 20 years in motorsport, Frédéric brings valuable expertise to this position.”

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President: “I would like to wish Frédéric Lequien all the best in his new role as the CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management. In many ways, 2021 marks a new chapter for the sport and I’m sure that with new management at the helm the FIA World Endurance Championship will go from strength to strength.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management: “I am proud and honoured to join LMEM. The WEC and the ELMS are both world-renowned championships. We intend to continue attracting a mix of factory and private teams and are ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

