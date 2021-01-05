The FA of Thailand (FAT) have decided to postpone all 2020/21 Toyota Thai League 1 matches due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This follows the several restrictions issued by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) over the last few days.

“We always cooperate with the government to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Thai League Co acting chairman Korrawee Pritsananantakul to the Bangkok Post.

“But the competitions cannot be scrapped as the involved parties could face heavy fines from sponsors. We expect the season to end in April.

“If it is too difficult for the leagues to restart on a home-and-away basis, then the FAT may organise the remaining games in ‘bubbles’ to avoid travel restrictions.”

