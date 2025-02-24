Liam Lawson has been preparing for his first full season in Formula One with Oracle Red Bull Racing, as he got behind the wheel of a Red Bull for the first time in 2025, in a pre-season test in Spain earlier this month and worked with his Team at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, UK.

Today, the Team are releasing rights-free access to imagery and video of Liam driving Formula One’s most successful ever car, the double Championship winning RB19, in Jerez, Spain. In addition, there is imagery available to media of Liam’s seat-fit for 2025’s RB21.

Footage, in a rights-free Newscut and available imagery, shows Liam on track at the Circuito de Jerez, in garage with his new Team of engineers and mechanics and behind the scenes access, as well as an interview with the New Zealander, ahead of his Oracle Red Bull Racing debut in Melbourne next month.

Alongside Max Verstappen, Liam will roll out in the new RB21 in Bahrain this week, at F1 Pre-Season Testing.

