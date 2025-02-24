Thailand women’s national team fell to a 4-0 loss to South Korea in their second game of the Pink Ladies Cup 2025 at the Hamriyah CSC Stadium.

It was Thailand’s second loss in the competition after conceding 3-1 to Russia in their opening game a few days earlier.

Bae Ya-bin grabbed the opener for the Korean ladies after 24 minutes as Choe Yu-ri then added the second goal in the 33rd minute.

Ji So-yun fired in the third goal just before the break for South Korea to take a 3-0 lead at the half.

Mun Eun-ju then rounded off the fine evening for South Korea with their fourth goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Thailand women’s national team will next take on Uzbekistan on 26 February 2025.

#AFF

#FAT

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

