Johor Darul Ta’zim FC coach Xisco Muñoz is refusing to dwell on his club’s poor record against Buriram United FC as the Malaysian outfit seek to overhaul a 3-1 first leg loss when the teams face off again in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ semi-finals on Wednesday.

The teams will meet at the Thunder Castle with JDT needing to register their first-ever win over the defending champions in five meetings between the teams with the Malaysia Super League champions losing their last three matches against the Thai League 1 title holders.

“I do not think about the psychological side or about the past,” said Muñoz. “What matters is tomorrow and continuing the work we have been doing.

“The mentality of the team has been very strong and we must continue showing personality, ambition and belief. It is important that we remain solid, manage the game well and keep believing until the end.

“Tomorrow the team needs big character and big personality in front of the fans and everyone watching. We must push ourselves to change the situation and fight for a place in the final.”

The Malaysians will welcome Bérgson da Silva back into the squad after the 35-year-old missed last week’s match, the prolific Brazilian striker returning to score six times for JDT in their domestic league win at the weekend over Kelantan.

“He is a really important player for us and we are going to need his goals if we want to reach the final,” said JDT midfielder Nacho Mendez. “It was good for the team to win again after a difficult result in the first leg and it gave everyone positive feelings.”

Buriram United have never lost at home in the Shopee Cup™ and will take a two-goal lead into the second leg due to Guilherme Bissoli’s performance in Johor last week when the Brazilian netted twice, including his side’s crucial third in the 94th minute.

“What we achieved in the first leg gives us a fantastic platform, but there is no way we can take our foot off the gas or underestimate the challenge ahead,” said Buriram United coach Mark Jackson.

“We must remain fully focused and ready for the game, and we also know we need to improve on our performance from the first leg.

“The psychological aspect of football is massive. There are technical and tactical elements to preparing for games, but there is also a psychological side and we try to prepare the team in every aspect possible.

“We know we are unbeaten at home in the Shopee Cup™ and we know this is a difficult place for opponents to come. But we also know Johor is a difficult place to play and we managed to get a result there.

“That is why we understand we must remain fully prepared and fully focused in every aspect of the game. – aseanutdfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...