Premiers Melbourne City, defending champions Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners are the last team standings as the Semi-Finals await.

The Jets won their first ever Finals fixture after outlasting Western United at the end of extra time on Saturday night, setting up a two-legged showdown with Melbourne City.

Sydney will face Central Coast in the other Semi-Final after the Mariners stunned Melbourne Victory on penalties in Sunday’s Elimination Final.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-finals-series-melb-city-newcastle-jets-sydney-details-fixtures/

