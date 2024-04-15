Nick Cassidy takes his fourth podium of the season for Jaguar TCS Racing in Misano, Italy. The Kiwi finished in third-place after pipping the Abt of Nico Müller to the line around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nick Cassidy takes his fourth podium of the season for Jaguar TCS Racing in Misano, Italy



Mitch Evans had a challenging day and retired in the closing lap of the race



Jaguar TCS Racing continue to lead the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after the double-header weekend in Misano



Nick Cassidy moves up to fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship with Mitch Evans remaining in sixth



Round eight of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Saturday 27 April 2024

Nick Cassidy was in Group A and Mitch Evans in Group B for Qualifying. Nick made it through to the Duels, topping the group timings and showing the one-lap pace of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. In the quarter-final, Nick’s lap time was deleted for track limits, meaning he lined up eighth on the grid.

At the race start Nick progressed through the field, initially cycling in the top three, and by lap six took the lead of the E-Prix. The early ATTACK MODE strategy to the cars around Nick meant he dropped back into seventh position and focused on maximising his efficiency for later in the race. In the final two laps, Nick used his energy advantage to push forward and overtake Maximilian Günther and in a dash to the line he pipped Nico Müller by 0.05 seconds to take the final podium position.

Mitch had a challenging start to the day after he didn’t make it through to the Qualifying Duels and lined up P15 on the grid. The team had implemented a strategy which would see Mitch progress through the field – and he made it up to P11 with over 3% energy advantage to the cars in front of him. As Mitch began to make further progress he had a technical issue with his Jaguar I-TYPE 6, which forced him to stop temporarily and put him to the back of the pack. Having circulated for the remainder of the race he finally pitted to retire on the last lap.

Jaguar TCS Racing continue to lead the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after the second race of the double-header weekend in Misano. Nick Cassidy moves up to fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship standings with Mitch Evans remaining in sixth.

“It was a fantastic technical and strategic race today and another podium for Nick is a great achievement in this challenging peloton format. We managed the traffic well, took our ATTACK MODE activations at the right time and just managed to snatch that third-place finish on the line from Nico Müller. It was a fantastic race from everyone at Abt Cupra but a much-deserved podium for Nick and the team and I am very proud of everyone.

Unfortunately, we had a problem on Mitch’s Jaguar I-TYPE 6 which required him to stop to reset his race car, at a time when we were in a strong position with energy to spare. It’s a shame because I believe he could have come through into the points. In addition to today’s podium, we are still leading the Teams’ World Championship and now look forward to Monaco. Racing in the principality is always an honour and it’s a circuit we have performed well at in the past, but in this World Championship you can take nothing for granted so we will be working hard to replicate that this year.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Another frustrating day for me. I’d made good progress up into P11 and was feeling confident we could end up within the points but a technical problem with the car ruined my chances and ultimately, we retired the car in the final stages of the race. Congratulations to Nick and his side of the garage for their podium. We now look to Monaco, a home race for me, so hoping we can have a more positive race.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9



“I’m happy with the result today. It has been tough three races for me, so I’m really pleased to be back on the podium. The late battle with Nico until the end made for a close finish. Thank you to all of the team and now we turn our focus on Monaco.” – NICK CASSIDY,

JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #37



Round eight of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Saturday 27 April.

