Singapore’s Lion City Sailors and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) have signed a two and a half-year partnership.

The commitment will see a series of youth development programmes, coaching, educational and professional exchanges as well as football training camps in Germany, among others, that will bring the two football clubs together with one common goal.

“We are delighted to partner with BVB, a club that has shown a tremendous commitment to youth development, fan engagement and the growth of the sport in general,” said Lion City Chief Executive Officer, Chew Chun-Liang.

“We are an ambitious club with a vision of becoming one of the best in Asia. To get there, we must learn from the best, and in BVB we have found a partner that is among the best in the world.”

The partnership will see an annual training camp in Dortmund for Lion City Football Academy’s elite team, with an additional training stint pencilled in for selected footballers from the Academy’s scholarship programme.

“We are proud to solidify this partnership with Lion City Sailors, one of the most exciting football clubs in the SPL. Establishing key partners of this scale and ambition has always been a central part of our vision for BVB, enabling us to keep sharing and contributing towards the growth of youth football in Asia,” said Benedikt Scholz, Head of International & New Business and Managing Director of BVB Football Academy.

“We are looking forward to working with Lion City to bring to life our key objectives in youth development and sports education.”

