Lion City Sailors have taken over the top spot in the 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) after their close 2-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United yesterday.

After 15 matches, Lion City are tied on the same 34 points with defending champions Albirex Niigata – with the former on better goal difference with 25 as against Alirex’s 21.

Against Tanjong Pagar, a goal in either half from Haiqal Pashia (43rd minute) and Jorge Fellipe (55th) gave Lion City all the confidence for the points even though the home team managed to pull a goal back in the 76th minute through Luiz Junior.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Balestier Khalsa FC 5-2 Tampines Rovers

Tanjong Pagar United 2-1 Lion City Sailors

Hougang United 2-1 Geylang International

