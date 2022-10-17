LIM En Yu is nine years of age and Chor Yoon Qian is 12. Together the duo has formed a formidable partnership in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round 5 at the University Science Malaysia Sports Complex.

The pair from Kedah defeated Tan Jing Er and Teoh Min Yee 21-16, 22-20 in the Girls Under-13 doubles final for their first championships title.

Standing at 130cm, En Yu, a student of SJK (C) Keat Hwa in Alor Star, and Yoon Qian edged Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam and Ng Yu Qiao 30-29 in the quarterfinals.

In the semi-finals, they p with a bruising 21-1, 21-0 victory over Lai Xuan Jing and Lai Xuan Yi in the semifinals.

“We are confident of qualifying for the final at the start of the tournament and were lucky to win our semi-finals match,” said Yoon Qian.

“This is the second time I have partnered with En Yu and we are playing well as partners,” she added.

