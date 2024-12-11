Malaysia escaped with their pride intact where two goals from Paulo Josue gave the former champions a close 3-2 win over Timor Leste in their second match of Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.At the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, the host took the lead in the 38th minute through Syafiq Ahmad only for them to allow Timor Leste to come back for a 2-1 lead at the break.Timor Leste scored two quick goals through Olagar Xavier (45th+1) and João Pedro (45th+3).However, two goals from Paulo Josue (70th and 83rd minute) would give Malaysia the 3-2 win.

