The Asian Tour will boast another vibrant, busy and hugely rewarding calendar of tournaments next season, after the schedule was revealed today.The preliminary schedule boasts a total of 22 events offering prize money of over US$30 million – with more tournaments to be added.With The International Series once again providing a potent backbone of 10 events – thanks to the ongoing partnership with LIV Golf – the Tour will be played across the full length of the calendar year, making a popular return to India and the Philippines.First up will be the Philippine Open, returning after a six-year absence, in January, before the inaugural International Series India presented by DLF takes place the ensuing week.It is an exciting start to 2025 that will be followed not long after by the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport and the second edition of the International Series Macau presented by Wynn, in March.Two of Korea’s biggest golf tournaments, GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship and Kolon Korea Open, will again return in May and June.International Series Morocco, BNI Indonesian Masters, Link Hong Kong Open, and PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will all return as part of The International Series, which will be complemented by four more new destinations to be announced.The International Series Rankings will once again act as a pathway to the LIV Golf League in 2026.All events on The International Series will feature minimum prize money of US$2million with the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at US$5million – the richest on Tour.In addition, the return of SJM Macau Open, 41st Shinhan Donghae Open, Saudi Open presented by PIF and Chinese-Taipei’s Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, Mercuries Taiwan Masters and Taiwan Glass Taifong Open will add strength and depth to the 2025 season. The National Opens of Indonesia and Malaysia are also expected to be on the schedule.Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “We have come a long way since the Asian Tour was established 20 years ago. 2025 promises to be another exciting season, where we will comfortably surpass US$30 million in total prize money for the third successive year.“It will be a year where we can again provide great opportunities for our members, entertain our millions of fans across the region, and return to some popular and familiar destinations.“We will provide regular updates as the schedule continues to develop and as we move into a year that promises so much.”The Final Stage of the 2026 Qualifying School will take place at the end of 2025.The Asian Tour’s current season was completed on Sunday at PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.Victory went to Chile’s Joaquin Niemann after a season that saw 21 tournaments staged offering US$33.75 million in total prize money.American John Catlin [main picture with Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour] was crowned the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion earning US$1,456,800, surpassing Indian Jeev Milkha Singh’s long standing single-season earnings record.

