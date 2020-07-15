Another Westfield Matilda is off to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, with West Ham United confirming the signing of Mackenzie Arnold.

Arnold joins the London-based club as the Hammers’ first signing ahead of the upcoming FAWSL 2020/21 campaign.

The 24-time Australian international makes it seven Matildas in the FAWSL, joining Lydia Williams, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City), and Hayley Raso (Everton) in England.

“I am delighted to join West Ham United,” Arnold told whufc.com.

“I feel like this move has been something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time and I don’t think I could have ended up at a more perfect team for me.

“Matt, the staff and the girls have been so welcoming already and I can’t wait to get over to England to start training altogether. I’ve heard some really good things about the Club and the incredible West Ham fans. I hope I can contribute to that and that West Ham will be somewhere I can call home for a long time to come.”

