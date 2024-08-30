What to look out for in Magny-Cours

Championship Standings

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) leads the WorldSBK standings with 365 points, having achieved an unprecedented feat by winning the last 13 races—a first in WorldSBK history. Ducati’s rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) is in second place, trailing the 2021 WorldSBK Champion by 92 points. Teammate Alvaro Bautista, the reigning WorldSBK Champion, sits in third with 223 points. After securing two podium finishes at Portimao, Alex Lowes from the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK is now just 10 points away from breaking into the Championship’s top three.

Historical Performance

Razgatlioglu’s connection with Magny-Cours is remarkable. He claimed his first WorldSBK race win at this circuit in 2019 and has secured eight victories there, including two in 2023, reinforcing his status as a dominant force at this venue.

Rookie Bulega will be making his debut at Magny-Cours with the Ducati Panigale V4R. However, he already has a strong track record at the circuit, having secured a double win in WorldSSP in 2023. Bautista, the most recent winner at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, took Race 2 in 2023, marking his second victory at the French track.

Although Alex Lowes has yet to win at Magny-Cours, he has been on the podium twice, with his best finishes being second place in both the Tissot Superpole Race in 2020 and Race 2 in 2017.

Notable Performances and Records

Toprak Razgatlioglu has won 15 out of 21 races so far this season, marking his best performance to date. Notably, Razgatlioglu is the only rider to have secured four consecutive wins at Magny-Cours, underscoring his dominance at this circuit.

Nicolo Bulega is on an impressive streak of 21 consecutive points finishes—an achievement no other rookie has managed, confirming him as a standout in his debut season.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) remains the most successful rider at Magny-Cours with nine wins, closely followed by Razgatlioglu’s eight.

WorldSBK | KEY STAT

150 An important milestone lies ahead for Garrett Gerloff—his next start will be his 150th in WorldSBK, making him only the second U.S. rider to reach this milestone after Colin Edwards, who amassed 175 starts in his career.

Like this: Like Loading...