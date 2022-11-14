Major General Khiev Sameth from Cambodia was returned unopposed as the President of the ASEAN Football Federation and will lead the federation for a second term, from 2022 to 2026.

Major General Sameth officially began his new term at the AFF Ordinary Congress which also saw the elections for the various positions in the AFF Council. The AFF Ordinary Congress was held in Siem Reap today.

For the positions of the AFF Vice-Presidents, Pengiran Matusin bin Pengiran Matasan from Brunei, Maaike Ira Puspita from Indonesia and Hon. Francisco Martins da Costa Pereira Jeronimo from Timor Leste won the posts uncontested.

AFF announced that due to the unfortunate demise of Lim Kia Tong who was a candidate for the AFF Vice-Presidents position, the Electoral Committee decided his candidature null and void. The election for this post will be conducted at the next AFF Ordinary Congress or AFF Extraordinary Congress.

Meanwhile, Chris Nikou (Australia), Viphet Sihachakr (Laos), Datuk Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd Amin (Malaysia), Ko Ko Thein (Myanmar) and Thanasak Suraprasert (Thailand) were announced as the AFF Council Members while Teo Chwee Lian Julie from Singapore will assume the position of the AFF Female Council Member.

The elections for the 12 posts today were carried out in accordance with the AFF Statutes.

AFF OFFICE BEARERS (2022 TO 2026)

PRESIDENT

MAJOR GENERAL KHIEV SAMETH (CAMBODIA)

AFF VICE-PRESIDENTS

PENGIRAN MATUSIN BIN PENGIRAN MATASAN (BRUNEI)

MAAIKE IRA PUSPITA (INDONESIA)

HON. FRANCISCO MARTINS DA COSTA PEREIRA JERONIMO (TIMOR LESTE)

ONE AFF VICE-PRESIDENT POSITION TO BE DECIDED LATER

AFF COUNCIL MEMBERS

CHRIS NIKOU (AUSTRALIA)

VIPHET SIHACHAKR (LAOS)

DATUK HAJI HAMIDIN BIN HAJI MOHD AMIN (MALAYSIA)

KO KO THEIN (MYANMAR)

THANASAK SURAPRASERT (THAILAND)

AFF FEMALE COUNCIL MEMBER

TEO CHWEE LIAN JULIE (SINGAPORE)

Like this: Like Loading...