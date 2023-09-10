Malaysia completed a fine finish in the Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2023 when they won both the men’s singles and the men’s doubles crown here at the Dewan Wawasan 2020 in Perlis.

In the final of the men’s singles, Eogene Ewe certainly did not have it easy but showed his prowess to power through for the crown after beating national team-mate Jan Jireh Lee Zhi Meng.

The Penang-born, Perak-trained lad was fully tested by Jan Jireh when the fifth-seeded shuttler took the first set 21-15.

But Eogene showed that there is a reason why he is the top-ranked shuttler in Perlis when he steered himself to a 21-19, 21-win in a battle that took almost 80 minutes to finish.

In another all-Malaysian final of the men’s doubles this time around, top seed Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai showed why they are the team to beat when they sidestepped second-seeded pair Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan for the title.

Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan certainly did not make it easy for the No.1 ranked duo when they took the first set 21- 16.

However, Khai Xing-Aaron kept their nerves intact to win the second set 22-20 before wrapping up the victory in the third set 21-17 in the duel that lasted just over an hour.

Malaysia just fell a little short of a hattrick of titles when top-ranked mixed doubles duo Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu could not deliver the title when they succumbed to Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya-Bernadine Anindya Wardana from Indonesia in the final.

After taking the first set 21-14, Han Chen-Jie Yu allowed the second-seeded pair from Indonesia to come back into the game with Anselmus-Bernadine winning the next two sets 21-16, 21-16 in a 55-minute duel.

RESULTS – ALL FINALS

ALL MALAYSIANS UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE

MEN’S SINGLES: Eogene Ewe bt Jan Jireh Lee Zhi Meng 10-21, 21-19, 21-18

MEN’S DOUBLES: Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai bt Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan 16-21, 22-20, 21-17

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Anyapat Phichitpreechasak (THA) bt Sarunrak Vitidsarn (THA) 21-14, 22-20

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Isyana Syahira Meida-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine (INA) bt Christina Velisha-Bernadine Anindya Wardana (INA) 21-19, 21-15

MIXED DOUBLES: Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu lost to Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya-Bernadine Anindya Wardana (INA) 21-14, 16-21, 16-21.

