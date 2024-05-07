Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng have won the double when they added the Cambodian Premier League 2024 crown to the Hun Sen Cup 2024 they won earlier.

A 4-1 victory over Boeung Ket ensured Svay Rieng the title as nearest challenger Phnom Penh Crown fell 2-0 at home to Visakha FC.

At the Svay Rieng Stadium, the homesters declared their intention early in the first minute when Kim Sokyuth grabbed the lead before Saret Krya then added the second goal in the 22nd minute.

Laotian striker Bounkoung Bounphachan then put Svay Rieng comfortable 3-0 at the half with a 28th minute finish.

Chan Vathanaka gave Boueng Ket some reprieve with their first goal of the game in the 53rd minute but Svay Rieng were not about to slip up as Takashi Odawara then rounded things off three minutes later.

At home at the RSN Stadium, Phnom Penh Crown were a little off colour where after a first half deadlock, the visiting Visakha side made sure of the full points with goals from Reung Bunheing in the 54th minute and Sa Ty in the 83rd minute).

