Central Coast Mariners’ AFC Cup™ 2023/24 triumph is a boost for Australian football, said a delighted Mark Jackson on Sunday.

Alou Kuol’s 84th minute strike at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex clinched the title for Central Coast, with the triumph coming a decade after Western Sydney Wanderers had lifted the AFC Champions League™ title.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_cup/news/jackson_central_coasts_triumph_proves_australian_football_can_compete_with_the_best.html

