The 2024 edition of the Myanmar Women’s League kicks off today with two matches being played.

Defending champions Myawady will take on Yangon United while Ayeyawady will play Thitsar Arman.

Tomorrow will see Shan United entertaining ISPE.

The Myanmar Women’s League 2024 matches will also be shown live from Myanmar Women’s League Youtube and also Myanmar National League Youtube channels.

