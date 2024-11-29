Two losses from two matches played saw the Malaysian women’s national team crashed out of the ASEAN Women’s Cup 2024 at the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos.

The team under Jordanian Soleen Al-Zoubi had conceded a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in their first match of the tournament on 26 November 2024.

And earlier this evening, the Malaysians fell to a 2-0 defeat to Cambodia with the latter finding the back of the net through Poeurn Kunthea in the 19th minute and Chhit Sapheourn just before the break.

While the Malaysian girls will be heading home early, the Cambodians won Group A where they will face Timor Leste in the semifinals.

