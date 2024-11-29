Peter Uihlein will have another crack at winning his second International Series title tomorrow after he took the third-round lead in the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar today.

The American birdied the final two holes at Doha Golf Club to make up for a fairly lacklustre day by his high standards to record a one-under-par 71 for a one-shot lead over countryman Zach Bauchou.

Bauchou returned a 70 and is three ahead of Italian Stefano Mazzoli, who aced the par-three 17th, for a 69 and Gaganjeet Bhullar from India, also in with a 69.

Just over a month ago Uihlein was on the brink of winning the International Series Thailand but surprisingly surrendered a two-shot lead on the last to finish second behind Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po. That occurred not long after he won the International Series England – his first on both the Asian Tour and The International Series.

Uihlein began the day two ahead of Bauchou and that was the margin at the turn. Uihlein made birdie on the first but on another difficult windy day with firm and fast greens more birdies where hard to come by. He made bogeys on three and 14 before his fine finish.

He said: “Yeah, it was hard. I’m pleased, I mean, I hit 16 greens so my two bogeys were on the greens that I missed. So other than that it was pretty steady. I don’t feel like I was really ever out of position, and yeah it was a tough day, I mean, really tough.

“You know, it blew all day yesterday, blew all night and morning, so it was only going to get crispier. So, the greens definitely felt like they had a little bit more bite to them today, and it was tough to get close.”

He is also in the running to win The International Series Rankings with just one more event remaining, next week’s PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. He is currently in fourth place and could overtake the leader John Catlin from the Unites States tomorrow with a win.

Bauchou also finished well with birdies on 13, 16 and 18.

“No doubt it was a tough day,” said the American, who has been playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It was hard to get the ball close to the hole. There are only a couple of birdie-able holes out here with the par fives and 16 a driveable par-four but the rest of the course is hard to get it close.

“Need to just try and grind and make pars on those holes and when you get on a par five you try and make a birdie. I will just try and play the best I can and try and play pretty aggressive tomorrow. I will hit driver on almost every hole out here.

Surprisingly, Mazzoli’s ace on 17 was the first of his career. He used a wedge and his ball went straight into the cup without touching the surface.

“It went straight in and we never saw it again,” said the Italian, who is in the running to win this year’s Asian Tour Rookie of the Year Award.

“Usually, you know it can bounce out and come back, but it was straight in and never moved out of the way. After a tough battle on the course today with the wind, I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better finish than this. I was already pleased with a birdie on 16 and, I mean, I never had a hole-in-one, so I wasn’t expecting that, for sure and then obviously I got a birdie also on 18.”

South African Louis Oosthuizen and Suteepat Prateeptienchai from Thailand are tied for fifth on eight under following rounds of 71 and 70 respectively.

Catlin shot a 70 and is three under and is gradually moving closer to winning the Asian Tour Order of Merit title with none of his nearest pursuers making a challenge.

ENDS

Scores after round 3 of the International Series Qatar being played at Doha Golf Club, a par-72, 7,465-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

203 – Peter Uihlein (USA) 68-64-71.

204 – Zach Bauchou (USA) 66-68-70.

207 – Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 70-68-69, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 68-70-69.

208 – Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 68-70-70, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 66-71-71.

209 – Eugenio Chacarra (ESP) 67-71-71, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 68-68-73, David Puig (ESP) 66-70-73, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71-65-73, Ian Snyman (RSA) 65-70-74.

210 – David Meyers (RSA) 71-71-68, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 69-73-68, Patrick Reed (USA) 71-67-72, Yurav Premlall (RSA) 69-68-73.

211 – Ben Campbell (NZL) 70-70-71, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-73-71, Branden Grace (RSA) 70-70-71, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 73-67-71, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 67-71-73, Dean Burmester (RSA) 69-69-73.

212 – Poom Saksansin (THA) 72-68-72, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 71-72-69, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 70-70-72, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 68-71-73, Luis Masaveu (ESP) 67-69-76.

213 – Zach Murray (AUS) 72-69-72, Jack Thompson (AUS) 68-73-72, Austen Truslow (USA) 69-72-72, John Catlin (USA) 70-73-70, Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 70-73-70, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 71-73-69.

214 – Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 70-71-73, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 70-71-73, Veer Ahlawat (IND) 72-71-71, Steve Lewton (ENG) 68-75-71, Adam Bresnu (am, MAR) 70-73-71, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 70-69-75.

215 – David Drysdale (SCO) 72-70-73, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 70-72-73, S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 72-69-74, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 69-72-74, Luis Carrera (MEX) 70-71-74, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 69-71-75, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 72-71-72, Shiv Kapur (IND) 71-72-72, Prom Meesawat (THA) 69-70-76, David Boriboonsub (THA) 71-73-71.

216 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 71-71-74, Justin Warren (AUS) 71-71-74, Anthony Kim (USA) 71-72-73, Jed Morgan (AUS) 73-70-73, Kalle Samooja (FIN) 69-70-77, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-70-72.

217 – Hongtaek Kim (KOR) 69-73-75, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 68-73-76, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 70-71-76, Christian Banke (USA) 69-74-74, Travis Smyth (AUS) 75-69-73, Brendan Steele (USA) 68-70-79, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 74-70-73, Matt Jones (AUS) 74-70-73, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 73-71-73, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 68-76-73.

218 – Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 70-72-76, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 71-71-76, Trevor Simsby (USA) 72-68-78, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 71-72-75, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 71-73-74.

219 – Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 73-71-75, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 70-74-75.

220 – Jbe Kruger (RSA) 70-74-76, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70-74-76.

221 – Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (ESP) 69-73-79.

223 – Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 71-72-80.

Like this: Like Loading...