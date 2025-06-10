Teams from the AFF scored inspiring wins in their second matches of the third round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, with Malaysia crushing Vietnam while Singapore won on the road.The new-look Malaysian side, featuring several heritage players, outplayed ASEAN champions Vietnam 4-0 in Group F, while Singapore edged Bangladesh 2-1 in Group C.At the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, the Malaysians turned on the power in the second half for João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo’s opener in the 49th minute to be followed by Rodrigo Julián Holgado (58th), La’Vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong (67th) and Dion Cools (88th).In the other match of Group F, Laos beat Nepal 2-1 at the New National Stadium in Vientiane.Damoth Thongkhamsavath gave Laos the lead after just 13 minutes as Peter Phanthavong then made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.Nepal got the one goal through Manish Dangi’s penalty in the 73rd minute. At the National Stadium in Dhaka, Singapore took the lead through Song Ui-young in the 45th minute before Ikhsan Fandi doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.Rakib Hossain gave Bangladesh a lifeline in the 67th minute, but the visitors held on for the three points on the road.Timor Leste beat Maldives 1-0 in their Group A tie at the Territory Rugby League Stadium in Australia, with the only goal of the game coming off Joao Pedro (45th+1) while the Philippines held Tajikistan to a 2-2 draw.At the New Clark City Stadium, the home team had the double (28th and 79th minute) from Bjørn Martin Davis Kristensen to thank for the one point on the night.In between, Tajikistan scored through Shervoni Uvaydoyevich Mabatshoyev (30th minute) and Parvizdzhon Abdulloyevich Umarbayev (42nd minute penalty).In Group B, Brunei bounced back from their first match defeat to edge Bhutan 2-1 at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium.Nazirrudin Ismail gave Brunei the lead in the 29th minute before an own goal from Bhutan’s Pema Zongpo (63rd) doubled the advantage for the home team.Bhutan scored a late goal (90th+2) off Dawa Tshering.

In Group E, Myanmar were 1-0 winners over Pakistanwith veteran striker Than Paing scoring the winner in the 41minute.

