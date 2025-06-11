The Subway Socceroos have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ after a 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

It is the sixth consecutive occasion that Australia have qualified for the global finals since the team’s breakthrough qualification moment in 2006. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the seventh World Cup overall that the Socceroos have qualified for in history.

Australia qualified directly after finishing second in Group C in the Third Qualifying Round. Japan finished top of the group, and were only defeated once – by Australia, in Perth on Thursday. Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will proceed to the fourth round of qualifiers.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-qualify-sixth-consecutive-fifa-world-cup

