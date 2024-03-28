Jaguar TCS Racing will compete in their 100th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix on Saturday 30 March 2024



The Tokyo E-Prix also marks the 100th race for Jaguar TCS Racing driver Mitch Evans, Team Principal James Barclay and many key members of the team



Jaguar returned to racing in 2016, becoming the first luxury manufacturer to enter Formula E, then in its third season



As part of the celebrations, both Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy will wear race suits featuring the names of team members, their cars also wearing special liveries



Jaguar TCS Racing currently lead the Teams’ World Championship, Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans laying first and third respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship



The Tokyo E-Prix is scheduled to start at 15:00 local time (GMT + 9 hours)

The inaugural 2024 Tokyo E-Prix will mark Jaguar TCS Racing’s 100th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Jaguar returned to motorsport in 2016, joining Formula E’s third season. Now in its eighth season of competition, over the last 99 races Jaguar TCS Racing have grown to become a leading manufacturer and front-running team in the all-electric world championship, achieving an impressive 13 win, 36 podiums, and a total of 1,139 championship points.

The Tokyo E-Prix will also be the 100th race for a number of key Jaguar TCS Racing team members, including Kiwi racing driver Mitch Evans and Team Principal James Barclay, both having been with the team since its inception. Mitch has personally achieved ten wins and 26 podiums with the team – in the process becoming one of Jaguar’s all-time most successful works drivers – with all 100 of his races seeing him work alongside race engineer, Josep Roca.

To mark the 100th race, both Mitch and Nick will wear bespoke race suits featuring the names of team members, employee competition winners and racing partners. Both Mitch and Nick’s I-TYPE 6 race cars will also feature special 100th race liveries.

Over the last eight seasons, Jaguar TCS Racing has raced to innovate electric vehicle technology, both on and off the track. Through its ‘Race to Road’ strategy, the team is helping shape the future of mobility through proving technology on the racetrack that will directly benefit the next generation of Jaguar electric vehicles on the road. With Jaguar set to become a pure-electric brand from 2025, it’s as exciting a time for Jaguar off the track as it is for the team on it.

Japan’s debut race is set to be a showstopper, taking place on the streets surrounding the Tokyo Bay waterfront. The 2.582km circuit consists of 18 challenging turns for the drivers to navigate, including a testing first sector from T1 to T8. Japan is steeped in motorsport heritage, with Jaguar TCS Racing excited to play a part in writing Japanese motorsport’s next chapter as Formula E will be the first world championship to race on Tokyo’s iconic streets.

The Tokyo E-Prix will also see Jaguar TCS Racing driver Nick Cassidy return to the country in which he forged his racing reputation. The 29-year-old raced in Japan between 2015 and 2020 and is the only driver ever to achieve the prestigious Japanese ‘Triple Crown’ through winning the Formula 3, Super Formula and Super GT titles. Nick is looking to continue to build upon his formidable record in Japan at the 2024 Tokyo E-Prix.

Lights go green at the 2024 Tokyo E-Prix at 15:03 local time (GMT + 9 hours) on Saturday 30 March.

“Myself and the team are extremely proud to reach this centennial milestone in our Formula E journey. Creating the fabric of this team right from the start in 2015/2016 has and continues to be a hugely proud achievement. I am honoured to work alongside an incredible group of people that have helped grow Jaguar TCS Racing over the past eight seasons to the team we are today. Jaguar has a rich motorsport history, and we are hugely motivated to be writing the next chapter of success on track for this iconic brand.

Celebrating this achievement in Japan adds to the occasion, and we head into the race leading the Teams’ World Championship with Nick also leading the Drivers’ Championship and Mitch in third. We are hugely excited to take to the streets of Tokyo city for the first time in Formula E’s history, showcasing the future of mobility in yet another key location.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL



“I was just 22 years old when I first raced for Jaguar TCS Racing, it’s crazy how fast time goes. During our time together, we have been on a huge journey of both learning and growth, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved. Everyone in the team has helped me to develop both on and off the track, and I’m truly grateful for their ongoing support.

After 99 races in Formula E, we are still targeting our first World Championship winner’s trophy, for both myself as a driver and for the team, after being so close a number of times. Hopefully, my 100th race at the Tokyo E-Prix is one that takes us take another step closer towards that goal.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9



“Although I have only competed for Jaguar TCS Racing in four of its 100-race journey, during this time I’ve been able to witness the great progress made over the last eight seasons and have been able to add to our points, podiums and wins tally. I’m really proud to be a part of making history with the team and am looking forward to more races together.

Tokyo is such an exciting race for me. I spent a large period of my racing career in Japan, and I’m ready to return with fantastic memories. The Japanese fans are very passionate about their motorsport, so I’m hoping I can give them something to cheer about.” –

NICK CASSIDY, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #37

Like this: Like Loading...