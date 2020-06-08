After months of uncertainty, football is finally back in training in Malaysia following the green light that was given by the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

While competitive football like the Malaysian Super League (MSL) has still some way to go yet to get the nod, still the fact that players and officials can now go back to training on 15 June 2020 is good news indeed.

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, the Minister for Youth and Sports, said that players and officials will still have to observe health guidelines which include no physical contact and social distancing of between three to five metres.

Reezal said that the decision to allow training is a similar procedure that was introduced in European football as part of the first phase of letting football back into action.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been introduced has been approved by the Ministry of Health and also the National Security Council (MKN).

Football in Malaysia has been suspended since March this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) had presented their case to restarting football to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for four times previously.