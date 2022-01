Malaysian Under-23 head coach Brad Maloney has called up mostly new faces ahead of the team’s challenge for the AFF U23 Championship 2022 scheduled for 14-26 February 2022 in Cambodia.

Out of the list of 30 players called for centralised training that will start on 27 January 2022, Maloney has picked only nine players from the side that played in the AFC U23 qualifiers in Mongolia last October.

The nine players are Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan, Shafi Azswad Sapari, Faiz Amer Runnizar, Fahmi Daniel Mohd Zaaim, Azhad Harraz Arman, Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar, Syed Nasrulhaq Syed Bidin, T. Saravanan and Aiman ​​Afif Afizul.

The rest of the other players called up this time around consisted of new faces as well as several players who had been called to central training camps previously, including US-based Wan Ahmad Kuzri Wan Ahmad Kamal.

For the AFF U23 Championship 2022, the Malaysians are in Group B against Myanmar, Laos and Indonesia.

Group A are hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines and Brunei DS while Group C are Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

MALAYSIA UNDER-23 TRAINING SQUAD

No. NAME AGE TEAM 1. SHAHEESWARAN A/L THAVAKUMAR 23 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 2. MUHAMAD ALIF ABDUL MUTALIB 20 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 3. AHMAD AYSAR HADI MOHD SHAPRI 19 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 4. MUHAMAD UMAR HAKEEM SUHAR REZWAN 20 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 5. MUHAMMAD SHAFI AZSWAD SAPARI 21 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM III 6. DARYL SHAM A/L K.K.GEORGE 20 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM III 7. MUHAMMAD FAKRUL IMAN NASZARI 21 SELANGOR FC 2 8. MUHAMMAD FAIZ AMER RUNNIZAR 19 SELANGOR FC 2 9. MUHAMMAD FAHMI DANIEL MOHD ZAAIM 20 SELANGOR FC 2 10. MUHAMMAD KHAIRI SUFFIAN KHAINEYUSRI 19 SELANGOR FC 2 11. MOHD NUREIZKHAN ISA JAPAR 22 SABAH FC 12. GERALD GADIT 23 SABAH FC 13. ABDUL HANAFIE TOKYO ABDUL HASIM 23 SABAH FC 14. AZHAD HARRAZ ARMAN 19 SABAH FC 15. MUHAMMAD SAFWAN MAZLAN 20 TERENGGANU FC 16. MUHAMMAD NUR AZFAR FIKRI AZHAR 22 TERENGGANU FC II 17. SYED MUHAMMAD NASRULHAQ SYED BIDIN 23 TERENGGANU FC II 18. ZAINAL ABIDIN JAMIL 23 PETALING JAYA CITY FC 19. SHIVAN PILLAY A/L ASOKAN 22 PETALING JAYA CITY FC 20. RUVENTHIRAN A/L VENGADESEN 21 PETALING JAYA CITY FC 21. AHMAD TASNIM FITRI MOHD NASIR 23 SARAWAK UNITED FC 22. MOHAMMAD ZHARMIEN ASHRAF ISMAIL 20 SARAWAK UNITED FC 23. AIZAT AIMAN MAZLAN 19 SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN 24. MUHAMMAD UBAIDULLAH SHAMSUL FAZILI 19 SKUAD PROJEK FAM-MSN 25. MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS IRMAN MOHD FADHIL 21 PDRM FC 26. SARAVANAN A/L THIRUMURUGAN 21 PENANG FC 27. ARIF SHAQIRIN SUHAIMI 22 KUALA LUMPUR CITY FC 28. MOHD AIMAN AFIF MD AFIZUL 21 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 29. HARITH NAEM JAINEH 20 MELAKA UNITED FC 30. WAN AHMAD KUZRI WAN AHMAD KAMAL 20 AKRON ZIPS

