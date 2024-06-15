It is Spaniard Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) who scores the first pole position (1’49.390) of this ground-breaking WorldWCR season aboard the Yamaha YZF-R7.Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) and Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) finish a close second and third, coming within two tenths of a second of Herrera.An impressive last lap by local hero Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) sees the Italian take fourth.Representing South Africa and Chile respectively, Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) and Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) also put in a strong performance to round out the second row in fifth and sixth.Earlier in the day, in cooler conditions, Sara Sanchez had topped free practice ahead of Maria Herrera, Ana Carrasco and Roberta Ponziani.Mia Rusthen (Rusthen Racing), Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) and Krystal Silfa (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) each suffered a crash during the morning’s practice but were fortunately unhurt.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’49.390

“I’m really pleased to be on pole. I couldn’t actually see my pit board, so I didn’t know until we were finished that I was in front! I’m still adapting to the bike and have only had today’s sessions because we had no opportunity to test, so I’m really happy, both for me and the team who supports me on this new adventure. It’s been hard work to arrange everything but we’re here! I was nervous because we hadn’t had time to try the bike before coming here and I knew the field would be competitive. I know my potential, but the limited track time means that we’re still learning. I think tomorrow’s race will be a hard battle, but we will work hard and do our best to win.”



P2 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team | 1’49.441

“I made a good start today and set the fastest time in free practice. We then made some refinements before Superpole and were able to place second in that qualifying phase. I think we did a really good job, but we want to do more to improve ahead of tomorrow. I’m proud to be here and on the front row of the grid at this first championship round and think I have a chance to win tomorrow’s race. A big thank you to my team, sponsors and family.”



P3 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team | 1’49.514

“I’m happy with this first day, and a front row start is important. I knew this round would be a tough one as many riders know the Misano track and know how to be fast here. Conditions were hotter this afternoon, but the biggest problem for me today was the wind, actually. We have good pace I think, but the slipstream is also important here. I think we’re in for a hard-fought race, and probably a last lap battle between four or five riders, so I’ll do my best to be in a good position. I’m working well with the team and have good confidence. There’s not so much we can modify on the bike, but my team are doing all they can to help. As for this inaugural round of the WorldWCR, it’s great to have so many countries represented and so many riders on the grid.”

WorldWCR Provisional Tissot Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) 1’49.390s

2. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) +0.051s

3. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) +0.124s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +0.183s

5. Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) +0.725s

6. Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) +0.726s

Like this: Like Loading...