Vietnam Under-16 head coach Tran Minh Chien said that ‘adapting to the playing conditions in Indonesia’ is important ahead of the ASEAN U16 Championships 2024.This year’s edition of the ASEAN U16 Championship will be held from 21 June to 4 July 2024.”We’ve had three weeks to prepare for the tournament. The weather in Hanoi at this time is relatively harsh, but we are committed to overcoming these circumstances,” said Minh Chien, whose team has been playing test matches at around 3pm to simulate the conditions in Indonesia.“Although it is difficult, to adapt to the playing conditions in Indonesia, we must prepare now.”For the ASEAN U16 Championship, Vietnam are in Group B against Myanmar, Cambodia and Brunei. Only the three group winners and the best second-placed teams will make the cut to the semifinals. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...