The Commonwealth Bank Matildas will host New Zealand in a two-match international series on 8 and 12 April 2022.

The second match in the two-match series will see the Commonwealth Bank Matildas in action on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

It marks a long-awaited return of the women’s national team to Canberra after a nine-year absence. The last time the Commonwealth Bank Matildas were in the nation’s capital saw a penalty shoot-out victory over New Zealand in the 2013 Centenary Cup.

