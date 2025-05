Sports Jersey Fabric Texture Photoshop Logo Mockup by GraphicsFamily

Myanmar captain Maung Maung Lwin’s second-half strike was enough to give the ASEAN All-Stars a 1-0 win over Manchester United and lift the Maybank Challenge Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.A flurry of chances from both teams kept the score tied at the half as the crowd of well over 70,000 was entertained.However, in the 70th minute, Maung Lwin made sure of the win for the ASEAN All-Stars with a firing finish to beat Manchester United substitute keeper Thomas Heaton.

