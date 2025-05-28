Del Toro Romero Isaac of Uae Team Emirates Xrg pink jersey during the stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino (Brentonico), Italy – Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Sport – cycling. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse)

The Alpine queen stage to San Valentino (Brentonico) has turned the Giro d’Italia general classification on its head. Isaac Del Toro, the Mexican rider from UAE Team Emirates XRG, still wears the Maglia Rosa, but the rivals behind him have significantly closed the gap.

Let’s take a look at how the GC standings have changed after Stage 16. The General Classification After the Alpine Queen Stage Isaac Del Toro continues to wear the Maglia Rosa. Though he had to give up some ground to his rivals on the final climb to San Valentino, the Mexican rider remains the overall leader.

Right behind him, however, Simon Yates has closed the gap dramatically: from 1’20” down this morning to just 26 seconds tonight. Also shining was Richard Carapaz – the 2019 Giro winner looked sharp on the climbs and now sits just 31 seconds off the lead.

Strong performances from Carapaz and Yates, Tiberi struggles Derek Gee continues his impressive run and now holds fourth place at 1’31”, while Damiano Caruso remains the top Italian, fifth at 2’40”. The podium might be a stretch, but Caruso has shown that, despite his age, he’s still a serious contender through to Rome.

Despite a dramatic day that saw Primož Roglič abandon, Egan Bernal climbs one spot in the GC and now sits 6th at 3’23”, just ahead of Michael Storer. Antonio Tiberi drops to eighth, while Giulio Pellizzari, thanks to his breakaway effort, climbs into ninth, edging out Adam Yates, now tenth. – www.giroditalia.it

