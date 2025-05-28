Formula E, the pinnacle of electric motorsport, and Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, are thrilled to announce the launch of the cutting-edge GEN3 Evo race car in Asphalt Legends Unite, the largest arcade racing game in the world.

This new integration marks the first time the GEN3 Evo race car, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82s and the fastest accelerating single-seater racing car in the world, will be playable by fans in a video game.

The launch coincides with Formula E’s Season 11 rounds 10 and 11 in Shanghai and arrives with Update 43 of Asphalt Legends Unite.

Asphalt Legends Unite players will have the unprecedented opportunity to experience the thrill of driving the GEN3 Evo, featuring the unique car liveries of the all-electric World Championship as well as four of Formula E’s world-class race teams:

Jaguar TCS Racing (Our current Teams World Champion)

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team (Our current Drivers’ World Champion – Pascal Wehrlein)

Andretti Formula E (Former Teams World Champion – Jake Dennis)

Nissan Formula E Team (Currently top of Drivers’, Teams and Manufacturers Championships)

To celebrate this groundbreaking collaboration, Formula E and Gameloft are introducing a series of exciting in-game Time Limited Events (TLEs):

TLE 1: Team Battle (May 29th – June 11th) : Players will choose a team to represent and compete to earn points. The team with the most points at the end of the event will be crowned the winner.

: Players will choose a team to represent and compete to earn points. The team with the most points at the end of the event will be crowned the winner. TLE 2: Championship Livery Event (July 7th – July 20th) : A traditional “play-to-unlock” event, offering players the chance to unlock the GEN3 Evo with the exclusive Championship Livery.

: A traditional “play-to-unlock” event, offering players the chance to unlock the GEN3 Evo with the exclusive Championship Livery. TLE 3: Winning Team Celebration (July 24th – July 30th): A celebration of the team that wins TLE 1. The winning team’s livery will be made available to all players who participate in the event.

Formula E will support the launch with live activations in the Fan Village at its Shanghai and London races, bringing the virtual and real worlds of electric racing together.

This launch promises to deliver an electrifying experience for racing fans and gamers alike.

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Business Development Director, Formula E, said:

“After our successful Year 1 collaboration in 2024, where millions of players interacted with the GEN2 across Asphalt 8 and Asphalt Legends Unite, we’re very excited to launch the GEN3 Evo in the world’s largest arcade racing game. And to give players the opportunity to race with four of our iconic racing teams is the cherry on the cake.”

Arnaud Bénéfice, Asphalt Legends Unite Marketing Director, said:

“The fantastic reception of our 2024 collaboration with Formula E in our playerbase, particularly the launch of the Formula E Gen2 Asphalt edition of Asphalt Legends Unite made renewing our partnership a given. We’re excited to take it to the next level this year, offering our players not only the chance to play with the current Gen3 Evo but also to sport the same colours as 4 of the top teams in the championship, bringing them one step closer to the track.”

