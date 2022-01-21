Chandler McDaniel fired the Philippines into the history books where her late strike gave the team a 1-0 win over ASEAN powerhouse Thailand in the first game of Group B of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this evening in Navi Mumbai, India.

It was the Philippines’ first win over the Thais in 13 matches.

McDaniel’s stiff attempt in the 81st minute saw Thailand custodian Waraporn Boonsing unable to hold on to the ball as it trickled over the line for the only goal of the game.

“I think it increases our chances of qualifying. It’s a massive win. We are second in the group. Obviously, it gives us a lot of confidence,” said Philippines’ head coach Alen Stajcic.

The Philippines will next take on Australia, who beat Indonesia 18-0 in an earlier tie of Group B.

Another ASEAN side Myanmar fell to a 5-0 loss to defending champions Japan in their opening game of Group C.

In Group C, Myanmar fell to a 5-0 loss to defending champions Japan as current ASEAN champions Vietnam did not get the start they were looking for when they conceded a 3-0 defeat to South Korea.

2022 AFC WOMEN’S ASIAN CUP

RESULTS

GROUP B

Thailand 0-1 Philippines

Australia 18-0 Indonesia

GROUP C

Japan 5-0 Myanmar

South Korea 3-0 Vietnam

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #AFC

Like this: Like Loading...