The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) have extended their sponsorship of the FA of Thailand (FAT) for the third year in a row.

MEA will partner with FAT to support not only the ‘MEA Futsal Thai League 2026’ but will also assist the Thailand national team and the Thailand Women’s Futsal League.

The signing ceremony was held at the MEA Headquarters in Khlong Toei. It was attended by Dichawat Chan-ee, the Governor of MEA, and Adisak Benjasiriwan, Vice President of FAT, alongside Thailand Futsal head coach Rakphol Sainetngam and a host of Thailand Futsal national players.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Metropolitan Electricity Authority for their continued to support of our Futsal community, now entering its third year. The MEA is not just a sponsor, but a vital force in driving and elevating Thai Futsal,” said Adisak.

Added Phisanu Tantithavorn, Deputy Governor of MEA: “The MEA is very pleased with the collaboration between MEA and FAT in continuously elevating Futsal in Thailand for the third year in a row.”

The MEA Futsal Thai League 2026 will be held from May to December 2026.

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...