The Vietnam Futsal national team will play two test matches against Afghanistan as they head into their final phase of preparation for this month’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The friendlies against Afghanistan will be played on 19 and 21 January 2026.

“They (Afghanistan) had previously beaten Iran and Thailand, and qualified for the FIFA World Cup (in 2024). In these two friendlies against Afghanistan, I will not experiment with different lineups but will focus on players who have already been identified as part of the main squad,” said Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Giustozzi.

“This is also an opportunity for Thai Huy and Doan Phat to regain their intensity and peak performance when facing strong teams. At the same time, young players need more international playing time to become accustomed to the environment and pressure. These two friendly matches will be treated as official matches, real games, not simply for testing the lineup.”

For the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, Vietnam are in Group B against Thailand, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

Indonesia will host the AFC Futsal Asian Cup this year from 27 January to 7 February 2026.

