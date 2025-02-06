During four stages from Thursday – Sunday, in the Castellón region, Oropesa del Mar the best male and female mountainbiker will battle it out. 700 mountainbiker from 32 nations, among them world champions and national champions will tackle the 230km and almost 5.000 meters of climbing.

Among the favorites are the 2021 World Champion current German Champion Andreas Seewald (GER), 2023 European Marathon Champion and Mediterranean Epic winner 2024 Wout Alleman (BEL) as well as current European Gravel Champion Martin Stosek (CZE).

In the women category 2024 Mediterranean Epic winner Rosa Van Doorn (NED), 2023 third placed Janina Wuest (SUI) and American Hannah Otto (USA) will race for this year’s title.

Like this: Like Loading...