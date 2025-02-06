Peugeot Sport is renewing its partnership with Capgemini to continue developing the 9X8 Hypercar competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). While enhancing the Hypercar’s performance through data and artificial intelligence remains at the heart of the partnership, the two companies also aim to strengthen their collaboration on improving Peugeot Sport’s carbon footprint.

Over the past two years, Capgemini teams have built a powerful data engineering platform to analyze information from both real and simulated races, as well as associated parameters (driver, circuit, race conditions, etc.). The AI model powering the virtual sensors is tailored, compiled, and embedded in the PEUGEOT 9X8’s onboard computer to enhance decision-making and adjust the Hypercar’s behavior in real-time. Racing engineers have also significantly reduced the time required for processing and analysis—tasks that previously took a full day can now be completed in just ten minutes.

The next step involves leveraging generative AI to analyze temporal sensor data to identify anomalies during the extended durations of tests or races. Generative AI is also being used to capture and structure the exchanges and interactions between drivers and race engineers, which, in the endurance championship context, can last several hours. These new insights are then correlated with race data to extract valuable information aimed at optimizing the Hypercar’s performance.

Since 2022, Capgemini has been supporting Peugeot Sport, and more broadly Stellantis Motorsport, in its comprehensive decarbonization initiative, offering a proven methodology at every step of this journey.

The first step involved calculating the carbon footprint of the entire motorsport ecosystem: from vehicles on the track to parts and team logistics, as well as the organization of sporting events. Subsequently, around 30 concrete actions were identified to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with annual assessments and adjustments as needed. After several theoretical phases, practical implementation is now underway, with all action plans deployed. Key performance indicators are closely monitored to measure progress, and the goals are on track to be achieved, with emissions calculations updated annually.

Examples of initiatives implemented in addition to FIA WEC’s measures include:

R&D teams adopting an eco-design approach for vehicles, incorporating environmental considerations during parts development processes and using alternative materials without compromising performance.

Supplier engagement as a key element of the roadmap. Primary suppliers are supported in their decarbonization efforts through discussions, calculation tools, and idea exchanges with the design office to optimize the entire supply chain.

Climate awareness workshops (“Climate Fresco”) held for employees to highlight the impact of daily actions.

Optimized travel arrangements, with a preference for maritime freight.

Deployment of renewable biofuel tanks (HVO-100) for the entire fleet of trucks and diesel utility vehicles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85% compared to fossil fuels.

“The WEC Championship is an essential discipline for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. The visibility and prestige of the 24 Hours of Le Mans make it a key event to showcase the advancements and improvements made by all actors in motorsport. Beyond the sporting event, we play a pioneering role in sustainability by developing tomorrow’s technologies. Today, AI has become a key element of our racing strategy, confirmed by improved results at the end of the 2024 season, particularly at Fuji and Bahrain,” said Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport. “Thanks to our partnership with Capgemini, we closely monitor the key decarbonization indicators to ensure we stay on track with the ambitious goals we have set for 2030. Together, we are tackling a dual challenge: sports and sustainable performance.”

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration to enhance Peugeot Sport’s performance, both in terms of sporting results and the environmental impact of motorsport, by providing the latest AI technologies and our expertise in decarbonization,” said Andrea Falleni, CEO of Capgemini Southern Europe and Member of the Group Executive Committee.

Like this: Like Loading...