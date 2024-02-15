- On Valentine’s Day, the brand launches a global campaign with the G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS EDITION marking a very special token of love limited to just 300 units.
- An exclusive variant of the Mercedes-Benz G500 (WLTP: fuel consumption combined 15.6-14.7 l/100km, CO₂ emissions combined 355 – 334 g/km)[1] as never seen before.
- Paired with its time-honoured characteristics of unmistakable design, resilience and unparalleled endurance, the G-Class demonstrates it is also a brand of true love.
- The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition is a distinctive brand ambassador that embodies eternal beauty further enhanced by precious diamonds.
- The campaign “A love that lasts forever. Stronger than diamonds” on the Mercedes-Benz social media channels accompanies the market launch of the G-Class special edition and its handover to customers.
- The campaign film shows what makes the exclusive G-Class a highly desirable Valentine’s gift.
The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition
- MANUFAKTUR paint colour rosewood grey magno developed exclusively for special edition.
- 25-carat diamond set into all four stainless steel door locking pins, while exterior handles feature embossed diamond logo.
- Even the vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.
- The interior equipment includes a MANUFAKTUR all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose.
- The floor in the interior is equipped with MANUFAKTUR deep-pile floor mats.
- Grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with finely crafted STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS badge.
- Black indoor car cover in an exclusive STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS design.
- Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.
- Net list price in Germany: 175,000 euros.2
Campaign details and media mix
- “A love that lasts forever. Stronger than diamonds” is a 360-degree campaign running on the Mercedes-Benz social media channels.
- As part of the visual campaign, the G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition is on display in Studio Odeonsplatz by Mercedes-Benz in Munich from February 14 until March 2, 2024.
Timescale
- Starting February 14, 2024
Credits
- Idea, concept and implementation: teamx
- Production: Services United Sina Linke
- Post-production: SK Difference
- Music: Tracks and Fields – synchro license “Fever” (Charlie McClean)
[1] The values quoted are WLTP CO₂ values as defined in Art. 2 No. 3 of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Power consumption was calculated based on these values.
2 Suggested retail prices for Germany plus 19 percent VAT.