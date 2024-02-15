On Valentine’s Day, the brand launches a global campaign with the G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS EDITION marking a very special token of love limited to just 300 units.

An exclusive variant of the Mercedes-Benz G500 (WLTP: fuel consumption combined 15.6-14.7 l/100km, CO₂ emissions combined 355 – 334 g/km) [1] as never seen before.

as never seen before. Paired with its time-honoured characteristics of unmistakable design, resilience and unparalleled endurance, the G-Class demonstrates it is also a brand of true love.

The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition is a distinctive brand ambassador that embodies eternal beauty further enhanced by precious diamonds.

The campaign “A love that lasts forever. Stronger than diamonds” on the Mercedes-Benz social media channels accompanies the market launch of the G-Class special edition and its handover to customers.

The campaign film shows what makes the exclusive G-Class a highly desirable Valentine’s gift.

The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition

MANUFAKTUR paint colour rosewood grey magno developed exclusively for special edition.

25-carat diamond set into all four stainless steel door locking pins, while exterior handles feature embossed diamond logo.

Even the vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.

The interior equipment includes a MANUFAKTUR all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose.

The floor in the interior is equipped with MANUFAKTUR deep-pile floor mats.

Grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with finely crafted STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS badge.

Black indoor car cover in an exclusive STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS design.

Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.

Net list price in Germany: 175,000 euros.2

Campaign details and media mix

“A love that lasts forever. Stronger than diamonds” is a 360-degree campaign running on the Mercedes-Benz social media channels.

As part of the visual campaign, the G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition is on display in Studio Odeonsplatz by Mercedes-Benz in Munich from February 14 until March 2, 2024.

Timescale

Starting February 14, 2024

Credits

Idea, concept and implementation: teamx

Production: Services United Sina Linke

Post-production: SK Difference

Music: Tracks and Fields – synchro license “Fever” (Charlie McClean)

[1] The values quoted are WLTP CO₂ values as defined in Art. 2 No. 3 of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Power consumption was calculated based on these values.

2 Suggested retail prices for Germany plus 19 percent VAT.

