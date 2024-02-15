REIGNING champions Malaysia are up against Singapore, in the same half as India and Japan while 2022 losing finalists Indonesia are down to battle out against China in today’s knockout stage of the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia and Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew will be looking for the opening winning points for their respective teams while India, gunning for their first title, have to hopes high on world No.7 HS Prannoy and top pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to deliver the crucial points.

Japan, looking to clinch their maiden title here in Shah Alam, are banking on their trio stars Kenta Nishimoto, Koki Watanabe and Kento Momota to rise to the occasion and deliver the goods.

China, Indonesia, Korea and Chinese Taipei are in the top half of the last eight.

In the women’s draw, two-time champion Japan and China, winner of the inaugural edition of the BATC in 2016, will lock horns in what could be an explosive quarterfinal tomorrow.

Reigning champion Indonesia will also be looking to silence the home crowd when they take on host Malaysia, last edition’s semifinalist, in what would be another exciting battle in the knockout stage.

India women’s team, should they get past Hong Kong China tomorrow, will be up against either China or Japan in the semifinals. India women’s team are also looking to end their title drought this time around.

India will be relying hard on Pusarla Sindhu and 16-year-old national champion Anmol Kharb to deliver the crucial points and hope that one of their double pairs excels.

Group Y winner Thailand, the 2022 semifinalist who won both their group matches against Malaysia and UAE, are up against Chinese Taipei who will attempt to set foot in the semifinals of the competition for the first time.

MEN’S QUARTERFINAL MATCH-UPS (16 Feb)

(starting from 4.00 pm)

China vs Indonesia

Korea vs Chinese-Taipei

Singapore vs Malaysia

Indonesia vs Japan

WOMEN QUARTERFINAL MATCH-UPS (16 Feb)

(starting from 10.00 am)

Japan vs China

India vs Hong Kong China

Indonesia vs Malaysia

Thailand vs Chinese-Taipei

Like this: Like Loading...