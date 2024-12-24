Genehmigt: Mercedes-Benz darf in Deutschland mit 95 km/h hochautomatisiert fahren. Approved: Conditionally automated driving with 95 km/h by Mercedes-Benz in Germany.

German Federal Motor Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt) approves DRIVE PILOT’s 95 km/h version

Sales release in Germany expected in spring 2025

DRIVE PILOT customers will get the update free of charge

Mercedes-Benz has updated its conditionally automated driving system DRIVE PILOT and has now received the approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority. With this milestone all is set for the upcoming sales release in early 2025 in Germany. This update makes DRIVE PILOT the fastest certified system for conditionally automated driving (SAE‑Level 3[1]) in a standard production vehicle. It’s optionally available on two luxury saloon car ranges – S-Class and EQS. The price of DRIVE PILOT remains unchanged (starting at 5,950 euros incl. VAT).

Cars with DRIVE PILOT, that have been already built, get the update for free – either via the internet (Over-the-Air-Update) or during a visit at the workshop. There is no need to change any vehicle components for the software update.

“With innovative technologies from Mercedes‑Benz, we always want to offer our customers added value. When DRIVE PILOT is activated, it is possible to concentrate on other things while the car takes over the driving task. With the further developed version, which has now been certified by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, this is also possible at 95 km/h in Germany under certain conditions. It makes me very proud that the world’s fastest system for conditionally automated driving is coming from Mercedes‑Benz. I am confident that with our safety-focused approach we are right on track to celebrate more automated driving milestones soon.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Purchasing

With this latest upgrade, DRIVE PILOT can be used in flowing traffic up to 95 km/h under certain conditions on the entire 13,191 km-long German Autobahn network. This allows customers to drive more frequently and for longer periods of time in automated driving mode, while using their free time better. When DRIVE PILOT is activated, it is legally allowed for the driver to enjoy other activities, such as watching TV or even streaming a movie via services like Sony’s RIDEVU app, reading the newspaper (physically, or through the MBUX system), working or simply relaxing while the car is driving conditionally automated.

Redundant system architecture for safety

Safety remains the top priority for this updated version of DRIVE PILOT. This is why the system has a redundant design, which means that important functions such as electrics, steering and braking are built in twice. If necessary, the system is always able to transfer the driving task back to the person behind the steering wheel. If the driver fails to take back control even after increasingly urgent prompting and expiration of the takeover time (e.g., due to a severe health problem), the system brakes the vehicle to a standstill in a controlled manner while engaging the hazard warning lights. More than 35 sensors such as cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR (laser-radar) are used. These work according to different physical principles and thus create redundancies for precise real-time detection of the environment. For SAE‑Level 3 and higher, the use of LiDAR is essential for Mercedes‑Benz for safe automated driving. In combination with a very detailed digital map, a special positioning system ensures that DRIVE PILOT knows exactly on which highway lane the vehicle is driving on – in the range of a few centimetres.

The future of autonomous driving

The development at Mercedes‑Benz goes on with the goal to offer customers even more: higher speeds, longer driving times without intervention by the driver and even more comfort and safety. Road traffic will get safer the more automated driving vehicles populate the roads. Currently, the legally allowed top speed for conditionally automated driving in Germany is 130 km/h. Mercedes‑Benz wants to achieve this speed range by the end of this decade.

Development also considers aspects that are not directly linked with the technology for automated driving: Mercedes‑Benz is the world’s first automobile manufacturer to develop special turquoise lights that indicate from the outside whether DRIVE PILOT is active. This enables other road users to recognize a Level 3 vehicle and feel comfortable if they see a driver who reads a book, for example.

This is poised to substantially enhance public acceptance of automated driving vehicles. This also allows traffic law enforcement and police officers to identify the system’s status. Although the use of such “Automated Driving Marker Lights” has not yet been permitted in Germany, the feedback from the first test round in the U.S. is positive. End of 2023, the authorities of California and Nevada had approved those “Automated Driving Marker Lights” for testing purposes or respectively for later use in production vehicles.

[1] SAE Level 3: The automated driving function takes over certain driving tasks. However, a driver is still required. The driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times when prompted to intervene by the vehicle.

