Thai Son Bac have been crowned champions of HDBank National Futsal Cup 2024.

This follows their shocking 10-1 win over Thai Son Nam TP.HCM in their final game of the season.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Thai Son Bac

SECOND: Thai Son Nam TP.HCM

THIRD: Sahako

STYLE AWARD WINNER: Sahako

BEST PLAYER: Nguyen Van Tuan (Thai Son Bac)

TOP GOALSCORER: Ly Dang Hung (Saigon Titans HCMC)

BEST GOALKEEPER: Pham Van Tu (Thai Son Bac)

#AFF

#VFF

