The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have announced that the 43rd Edition of the Merdeka Tournament 2024 will be held in September 2024 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The FIFA Match Days will be between 2 to 10 September 2024 with the Merdeka Tournament to be held between those dates.

Other than host Malaysia, the other teams taking part this year are Tajikistan, Lebanon and the Philippines.

The draw ceremony for the event will be made at a later date.

#AFF

#FAM

