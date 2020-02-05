Datuk Misbun Sidek, with 66 players under his wing and given full powers and authority to change the landscape of Malaysian juniors for the desired results is confident he can produce his fourth World No 1 from Malaysia.

After being officially unveiled as the new supremo in the national juniors set up on Tuesday, the 60-year-old Misbun spent his first day at work by holding meetings and meet the players’ sessions at their new home – the Academy Badminton Malaysia.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director Wong Choong Hann, Misbun will study the loopholes in the present set up in the junior badminton development programs which have failed to produce winners in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships and the World Junior Championships last year.

”He is getting the feel of the present structure to plug the loopholes. There is a new wave of enthusiasm with the juniors and this itself is a good start for Misbun,” said Choong Hann, one of the three players who were World No 1 under Misbun.

The other two World No 1 were Roslin Hashim and Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“I have produced three World No 1 and why not another to make it four. This is a challenge but not impossible,” said Misbun who has relinquished his previous post as head of the men’s singles.

Misbun, who has been given a two-year contract in his new post, is also determined to produce Asian Junior and World Junior champions.

The new men’s singles head coach with the elite national team is BAMs long-serving Indonesia’s former world champion Hendrawan.

Without a doubt, the BAM has made the right move to bring in Misbun to groom the juniors and produce world-beaters. Known for his strict discipline regime, Misbun has accepted the challenge.

“Misbun has a vast knowledge of the game and is vastly experienced to bring out the best in the juniors,” said Choong Hann. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH