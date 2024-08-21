The top seeds in the Mixed Doubles Under-17 faced little difficulty to book their places in the third round of the Badminton Asian Under-17 & U15 Championships 2024 tomorrow at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.No. 1 pair Ahmad Redzuan-Teh Si Yan from Malaysia coast past South Korea’s Kim Mu-won-Park Min-ji 21-14 21-17 as the tournament’s second seeded pair Thithat Jintamuttha-Khanaphon Deearom from Thailand then struggled before overcoming Xia Yu Sen-Li Yue Yu from China 21-16, 23-21.Thithat-Khanaphon were on court for a good 37 minutes.But while China’s Feng Yi Lang-Tan Ke Xuan lived up to their third seed in the Mixed Doubles to beat Chang En Jui-Chen Hsin Tung from Chinese Taipei 21-9, 21-15, the fourth seeded duo of Cheung Sai Shing-Anna Liu Hoi Kiu from Hong Kong failed to make the cut.Cheung-Anna could not get the better of Huang Tzu-Yuan-Kung Chia-Yi from Chinese Taipei when they conceded a 21-23, 22-20, 21-11 loss.In the Men’s Doubles U17, the second round match-ups saw four out of six Chinese pairings making the cut straight to the quarterfinals.Zhao Wen Xi-Zheng Wei Gang were among the winners on the day when they dumped Tan Wei Da-Edmund Tan Xuan De from Singapore 21-17, 21-4 as Yin Jia Liang-Zhan Cheng Feng also made the cut with a 22-20, 21-19 victory over Thailand’s Thithat Jintamuttha-Kunlapat Ihothong.Also in the next round are Li Yi Jie-Giu Hao Yan who beat Chew Jie Rui-Ethan Gonh from Singapore 21-7, 21-14 and Tu Yi Chen-Wei Jian Zhen, who made short work of India’s Abhinav Kandari-Yogansh Singh 21-12, 21-19.

The two Chinese pairs who failed to make the next round are Gan Lang Cheng-Tong Yu Yang and Li Zhong Yang-Xia Yu Sen.

