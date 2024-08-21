The Thailand Futsal national team starts training this week to prepare for the Continental Futsal Championship 2024.The Continental Futsal Championship slated for 31 August to 6 September 2024 will see the participation of New Zealand, Kuwait, Guatemala and Afghanistan other than the host nation.All matches will be played at the Nonthaburi Provincial Stadium.”Congratulations to all the players who have been selected for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in Uzbekistan,” said Nualphan Lamsam, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT).“I wish everyone success in their journey to compete in the FIFA Futsal World Cup.” CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 All matches at the Nonthaburi Provincial Stadium 31 August 2024: vs New Zealand 2 September 2024: vs Kuwait4 September 2024: vs Guatemala6 September 2024: vs Afghanistan #AFF#FAT

