Dong A Thanh Hoa FC made a winning start to their campaign in Group A of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2024/25 when they smashed Shan United 3-1 at the Thanh Hoa Provincial Stadium tonight.The two-time Vietnam National Cup champions, Thanh Hao showed their mettle by returning from an early goal from Myanmar’s Shan United.Shan United – the four-time winners of the Myanmar National League – prised open the lead after just five minutes through Moussa Paul Bakayoko.However, Thanh Hoa tightened up their game into the second half to score thrice through Rimario Allando Gordon (61st minute), Yago Goncalves Ramos (72nd) and Luiz De Souza Soares (88th).In the meantime, the match between Indonesia’s PSM Makassar FC and BG Pathum United FC from Thailand at the Batakan Stadium ended in a scoreless draw. #AFF

